Where's the cheapest gas in Ulysses?

(ULYSSES, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ulysses area offering savings of $1.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 420 E Oklahoma Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.36 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 420 E Oklahoma Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.36.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 420 E Oklahoma Ave, Ulysses

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.36 $ 3.04

Prairie Stop 202 E Oklahoma Ave, Ulysses

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.