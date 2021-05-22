newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ulysses, KS

Where's the cheapest gas in Ulysses?

Posted by 
Ulysses Voice
Ulysses Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0a894goz00

(ULYSSES, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ulysses area offering savings of $1.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 420 E Oklahoma Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.36 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 420 E Oklahoma Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.36.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

420 E Oklahoma Ave, Ulysses
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.36
$3.04

Prairie Stop

202 E Oklahoma Ave, Ulysses
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.84
$--
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ulysses Voice

Ulysses Voice

Ulysses, KS
5
Followers
28
Post
351
Views
ABOUT

With Ulysses Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Ulysses, KS
City
Gas, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Fuel Prices#Sales#Bargain Hunters#Gallon#Oklahoma Ave#Selling#Savings#Ks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Ulysses, KSPosted by
Ulysses Voice

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Ulysses

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ulysses: 1. CDL A Delivery Truck Driver in West Texas; 2. Court Services Officer I-20th Judicial District (Grant County); 3. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell with us for SEP while working remote!; 4. CDL-A OTR Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Ulysses); 5. CDL-A OTR Truck Driver (Ulysses); 6. OTR Class A CDL Truck Driver - Over $70k/Yr + Bonus; 7. Regional CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Ulysses); 8. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...; 9. Hiring Flatbed Truck Drivers; 10. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer;
Ulysses, KSPosted by
Ulysses Voice

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Ulysses

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ulysses: 1. CDL A Delivery Truck Driver in West Texas; 2. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell with us for SEP while working remote!; 3. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...; 4. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Ulysses); 5. OTR Class A CDL Truck Driver - Over $70k/Yr + Bonus; 6. CDL-A Teams - 1 Yr OTR EXP Required - Earn Up To $110K Per Driver; 7. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer; 8. Hiring Flatbed Truck Drivers; 9. OTR Coast to Coast - Long Haul - Flatbed Company Truck Driver (Ulysses);