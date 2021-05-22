newsbreak-logo
Yerington, NV

Here’s the cheapest gas in Yerington Saturday

Posted by 
Yerington Updates
Yerington Updates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0a894fwG00

(YERINGTON, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Yerington, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Texaco at 18 Bulk Plant Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.63 at Maverik at 402 West Goldfield Ave., which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Yerington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.34 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Texaco

18 Bulk Plant Rd, Yerington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$--
$3.53
$2.98

Maverik

402 West Goldfield Ave., Yerington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.43
$3.63
$3.21

Chevron

423 N Main St, Yerington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.43
$3.59
$3.23

Texaco

1 Us-95A North, Yerington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.55
$3.59
$3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:40 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Yerington Updates

Yerington Updates

Yerington, NV
4
Followers
33
Post
470
Views
ABOUT

With Yerington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

