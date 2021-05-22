Here’s the cheapest gas in Yerington Saturday

(YERINGTON, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Yerington, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Texaco at 18 Bulk Plant Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.63 at Maverik at 402 West Goldfield Ave., which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Yerington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.34 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Texaco 18 Bulk Plant Rd, Yerington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ -- $ 3.53 $ 2.98

Maverik 402 West Goldfield Ave., Yerington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.43 $ 3.63 $ 3.21

Chevron 423 N Main St, Yerington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.43 $ 3.59 $ 3.23

Texaco 1 Us-95A North, Yerington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.55 $ 3.59 $ 3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:40 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.