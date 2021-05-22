Here’s the cheapest gas in Yerington Saturday
(YERINGTON, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Yerington, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Texaco at 18 Bulk Plant Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.63 at Maverik at 402 West Goldfield Ave., which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Yerington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.34 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$--
$3.53
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.43
$3.63
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.43
$3.59
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.55
$3.59
$3.23
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:40 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.