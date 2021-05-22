newsbreak-logo
Ironwood, MI

Ironwood gas at $2.97 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Ironwood Times
 2 days ago
(IRONWOOD, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Ironwood area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon.

VP Racing Fuels at 213 E Cloverland Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 117 E Lead St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ironwood area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Ironwood Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

