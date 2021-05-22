newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everett, PA

Where's the cheapest gas in Everett?

Posted by 
Everett Updates
Everett Updates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXkeL_0a894dAo00

(EVERETT, PA) According to Everett gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sheetz at 11 W Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Sheetz at 11 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:04 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz

11 W Main St, Everett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.55

Exxon

250 W Main St, Everett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.49

Shell

13107 Lincoln Hwy, Everett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.45

Shell

10071 Lincoln Hwy, Bedford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.49

Sheetz

9402 Lincoln Hwy, Bedford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.49

Kwik Fill

8739 Lincoln Hwy, Bedford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$--
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:04 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Everett Updates

Everett Updates

Everett, PA
9
Followers
33
Post
669
Views
ABOUT

With Everett Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Everett, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Sheetz#W Main St Regular#Gas Change#Gallon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Everett, PAPosted by
Everett Updates

Coming soon: Everett events

1. Copy of The New Bull Ride Mania Rodeo; 2. Pastured Pork Workshop; 3. MEMORIAL DAY RALLY TO THE MOUNTAIN & CHILI COOK-OFF; 4. 2nd Annual Africa Twin motorcycle and East Coast Rally; 5. Hollidaysburg Cheerleader Mini-Camp 2021;