Where's the cheapest gas in Everett?

(EVERETT, PA) According to Everett gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sheetz at 11 W Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Sheetz at 11 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:04 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz 11 W Main St, Everett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.55

Exxon 250 W Main St, Everett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Shell 13107 Lincoln Hwy, Everett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.45

Shell 10071 Lincoln Hwy, Bedford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.49

Sheetz 9402 Lincoln Hwy, Bedford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Kwik Fill 8739 Lincoln Hwy, Bedford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:04 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.