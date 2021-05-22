newsbreak-logo
Dillon, MT

Where's the cheapest gas in Dillon?

Posted by 
Dillon News Alert
Dillon News Alert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Mzp9_0a894cI500

(DILLON, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Dillon area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 635 N Montana St. Regular there was listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Cenex at 700 N Montana St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dillon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon

635 N Montana St, Dillon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.08
$3.28
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

