Where's the cheapest gas in Dillon?

(DILLON, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Dillon area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 635 N Montana St. Regular there was listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Cenex at 700 N Montana St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dillon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 635 N Montana St, Dillon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.08 $ 3.28 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.