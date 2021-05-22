newsbreak-logo
Cherokee, NC

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cherokee

Cherokee Daily
 2 days ago
(CHEROKEE, NC) According to Cherokee gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 1203 Seven Clans Ln. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Shell at 510 Paint Town Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cherokee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Quality

342 Us-441 N, Whittier
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.95

Shell

510 Paint Town Rd, Cherokee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:11 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cherokee, NC
With Cherokee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

