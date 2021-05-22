Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cherokee

(CHEROKEE, NC) According to Cherokee gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 1203 Seven Clans Ln. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Shell at 510 Paint Town Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cherokee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Quality 342 Us-441 N, Whittier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Shell 510 Paint Town Rd, Cherokee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:11 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.