Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Amery

(AMERY, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Amery area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

Kwik Trip at 855 Keller Ave S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 855 Keller Ave S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.64.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Amery area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Trip 855 Keller Ave S, Amery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.