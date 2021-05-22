newsbreak-logo
Rotonda West, FL

Rotonda West gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.02 per gallon

Posted by 
Rotonda West Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0a894Zam00

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) According to Rotonda West gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.02 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 2981 S Mccall Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 4363 S Access Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:16 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

2981 S Mccall Rd, Englewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.93

RaceTrac

3101 S Mc Call Rd, Englewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.98

Shell

2803 S Mccall Rd, Englewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.16
$3.46
$--

Sunoco

1680 S Mccall Rd, Englewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$2.98

CITGO

1595 S Mccall Rd, Port Charlotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$3.04

Mobil

13423 S Mccall Rd, Port Charlotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.39
$3.49
$2.83

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:16 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rotonda West, FL
ABOUT

With Rotonda West Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

