Rotonda West gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.02 per gallon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: WELCOME HOME~ If you are looking for a LARGE SINGLE STORY HOME+ 4th bedroom that offers a possible In law Suite or Home business venture. LOOK NO FURTHER~ We got ya! You will NOT find a HOME THIS SIZE AT THIS SQ FOOTAGE PRICE in our AREA! This is an AMAZING buy! This Fabulous Layout offers you ENDLESS space and storage. Split plan, open kitchen concept & a Front Family room that is set as a game room, ready for gatherings years to come and making of family memories and laughter. Roof replaced in 2015, Well Equipment updated 2 years ago. New Flooring in Bonus and LARGE Bedroom #4 Freshly Landscaped, curbing and Wonderous Outdoor Appeal, lot next door is available should someone be interested in additional land also~ (different owner has indicated will sell) There is very little to do, other than pack and get settled in your new home! Shed will NOT Convey~ Sizes of rooms are approximate. BACK ON THE MARKET DUE TO BUYER INABILITY FOR FINANCING. **Please note BACK enclosed porch walls are an 374 additional square footage and counted as the 4th bedroom on this property***, existing exactly as was when it was purchased by the current owner.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sherry Fleming, ALLISON JAMES ESTATES & HOMES at 407-504-7711</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1DNzQ0MTIwMCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Great homes locater in a corner lot, it features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, it was recently remodel. All tile throughout, stainless steel appliances, easy to show. Please see confidential comments<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michelle Arteaga, Golden Homes Realty Inc at 239-464-9888</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Calling all Dog Lovers! Huge partially fenced in back yard! Patio off the back for grilling and entertaining. Open Concept Living area with s t floor plan layout. 3 bed 2 bath plus den which can easily be used a 4th bedroom. Set up your showing now as properties are selling fast!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Erin Cowan, MVP Realty Associates LLC at 239-963-4499</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Pre-Construction. To be built. Great time to Custom Build this Maui Jr. Coastal Casual Design offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home with outside space for your family Pool or detached storage. This location is well established, minutes to shopping, entertainment and the area's pristine beaches. This home features volume ceilings in the spacious family room flowing into the open kitchen. Solid wood cabinets topped in quartz featured on the over-sized island. Entertain in the light-filled dining area or enjoy the privacy of the covered lanai. Overnight guests will be right at home with the split bedroom design and tiled bath. Owners suite with ample room for your favorite reading chair, along with granite dual sinks, tiled shower, and walk-in closet ensure a relaxing retreat. Energy-efficient windows details are but a few of these Builders' standard features. Showroom appointments available with Builder to customize this forever home. Renderings, Photos, and Furnishings are for Display Purposes Only.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Stephanie Marlowe Silva, P.A, RE/MAX PLATINUM REALTY at 941-929-9090</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1ONjExNDI5NyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>