Pratt, KS

Here’s the cheapest gas in Pratt Saturday

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0a894Wwb00

(PRATT, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pratt area offering savings of $1.07 per gallon.

Casey's at 1900 E 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.42 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Country Store at 1412 E 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's

1900 E 1St St, Pratt
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.42
$2.99

Cenex

916 S Main St, Pratt
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

