Save up to $0.94 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Beaver Dam

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Beaver Dam, you could be saving up to $0.94 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 1691 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Huck's at 675 Western Kentucky Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.66.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:20 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1691 N Main St, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 2.94

Casey's 1327 N Main St, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 2.95

Shamrock 101 N Main St, Hartford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:20 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.