Beaver Dam, KY

Save up to $0.94 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Beaver Dam

Posted by 
Beaver Dam Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryBWo_0a894UB900

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Beaver Dam, you could be saving up to $0.94 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 1691 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Huck's at 675 Western Kentucky Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.66.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:20 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1691 N Main St, Beaver Dam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$2.95
$3.19
$2.94

Casey's

1327 N Main St, Beaver Dam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.15
$3.35
$2.95

Shamrock

101 N Main St, Hartford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:20 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Beaver Dam Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

