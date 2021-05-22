newsbreak-logo
Sioux Center, IA

Sioux Center gas at $1.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Sioux Center Daily
 2 days ago
(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Sioux Center area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 2950 S Main Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $1.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 87Th St Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sioux Center area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's

87Th St Ne, Sioux Center
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.39
$2.99

Sinclair

1801 S Frontage Rd, Sioux Center
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99

Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh

1953 S Main Ave, Sioux Center
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sioux Center, IA
ABOUT

With Sioux Center Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

