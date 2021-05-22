Sioux Center gas at $1.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Sioux Center area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 2950 S Main Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $1.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 87Th St Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sioux Center area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.