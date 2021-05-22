newsbreak-logo
South Hill, VA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in South Hill

South Hill Dispatch
South Hill Dispatch
 2 days ago
(SOUTH HILL, VA) According to South Hill gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at RaceWay at 1101 E Atlantic St . Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Shell at 1011 E Atlantic St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:08 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

RaceWay

1101 E Atlantic St , South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.06
$3.31
$2.79

Quik Fuel

212 S Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$--

Petrol

531 E Atlantic St, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$--

Quik Fuel

606 E Atlantic St , South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$2.89

E-Z Stop

882 N Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.19
$3.59
$--

Quik Fuel

26800 Va-47, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$--

BP

702 E Atlantic St, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.63
$2.84

Exxon

920 E Atlantic St, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99

Sunoco

1120 E Atlantic St, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.65
$2.95

Exxon

38842 Us-58, La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

South Hill, VA
ABOUT

With South Hill Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

