Gas savings: The cheapest station in South Hill

(SOUTH HILL, VA) According to South Hill gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at RaceWay at 1101 E Atlantic St . Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Shell at 1011 E Atlantic St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:08 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

RaceWay 1101 E Atlantic St , South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.06 $ 3.31 $ 2.79

Quik Fuel 212 S Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ --

Petrol 531 E Atlantic St, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ --

Quik Fuel 606 E Atlantic St , South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 2.89

E-Z Stop 882 N Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Quik Fuel 26800 Va-47, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ --

BP 702 E Atlantic St, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.63 $ 2.84

Exxon 920 E Atlantic St, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Sunoco 1120 E Atlantic St, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.95

Exxon 38842 Us-58, La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.