newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oak Grove, LA

This is the cheapest gas in Oak Grove right now

Posted by 
Oak Grove Digest
Oak Grove Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQNFK_0a894RWy00

(OAK GROVE, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Oak Grove area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 703 S Constitution Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.43 at E-Z Mart at 103 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:31 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

E-Z Mart

103 E Main St, Oak Grove
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.16
$3.43
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Oak Grove Digest

Oak Grove Digest

Oak Grove, LA
9
Followers
32
Post
787
Views
ABOUT

With Oak Grove Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Oak Grove, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oak#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Murphy Usa#E Z Mart#Gallon#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Oak Grove, LAPosted by
Oak Grove Digest

Weather Forecast For Oak Grove

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oak Grove: Tuesday, May 25: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;