This is the cheapest gas in Oak Grove right now

(OAK GROVE, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Oak Grove area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 703 S Constitution Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.43 at E-Z Mart at 103 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:31 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

E-Z Mart 103 E Main St, Oak Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.16 $ 3.43 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.