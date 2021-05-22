newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glendive, MT

This is the cheapest gas in Glendive right now

Posted by 
Glendive Bulletin
Glendive Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0a894PlW00

(GLENDIVE, MT) Depending on where you fill up in Glendive, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Town Pump at 73 Hwy 16. Regular there was listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.12 at Town Pump at 73 Hwy 16, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:27 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.72.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Town Pump

73 Hwy 16, Glendive
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.72
$2.92
$--
$--
card
card$2.72
$2.92
$3.12
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Glendive Bulletin

Glendive Bulletin

Glendive, MT
0
Followers
31
Post
369
Views
ABOUT

With Glendive Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Traffic
City
Glendive, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Mt#Gallon#Town Pump#Hwy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related