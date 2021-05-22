newsbreak-logo
Magnolia, MS

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Magnolia

Posted by 
Magnolia News Beat
Magnolia News Beat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LObot_0a894O8100

(MAGNOLIA, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Magnolia, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Travel Stop at 1119 Airport Fernwood Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 1119 Airport Fernwood Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:19 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.67 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Travel Stop

1119 Airport Fernwood Rd, McComb
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.59
$2.94
$3.24
$3.08
card
card$2.59
$--
$3.24
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

