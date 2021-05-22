newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Demopolis, AL

Where's the cheapest gas in Demopolis?

Posted by 
Demopolis Journal
Demopolis Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0a894MMZ00

(DEMOPOLIS, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Demopolis area offering savings of $0.82 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1057 Us-80 W. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Chevron at 510 Us-80 E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:17 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1057 Us-80 W, Demopolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.02
$3.27
$2.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:17 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Demopolis Journal

Demopolis Journal

Demopolis, AL
11
Followers
31
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Demopolis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Demopolis, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Murphy Usa#Chevron#Gas Change#Gallon#Savings#Bargain Hunters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related