Houston gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(HOUSTON, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Houston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

Shell at 1450 Ms-15 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1450 Ms-15 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Houston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.