Where's the cheapest gas in Pinckneyville?

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Pinckneyville, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

Moto Mart at 509 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Moto Mart at 509 S Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pinckneyville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Moto Mart 509 S Main St , Pinckneyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

CITGO 5728 Il-154, Pinckneyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Casey's 747 Kennedy Dr, Pinckneyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.