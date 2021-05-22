Where's the cheapest gas in Pinckneyville?
(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Pinckneyville, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.
Moto Mart at 509 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Moto Mart at 509 S Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pinckneyville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.