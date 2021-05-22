newsbreak-logo
Pinckneyville, IL

Where's the cheapest gas in Pinckneyville?

Pinckneyville News Alert
 2 days ago
(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Pinckneyville, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

Moto Mart at 509 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Moto Mart at 509 S Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pinckneyville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Moto Mart

509 S Main St , Pinckneyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.44
$3.69
$3.09

CITGO

5728 Il-154, Pinckneyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.09

Casey's

747 Kennedy Dr, Pinckneyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Pinckneyville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

