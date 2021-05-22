newsbreak-logo
Marion, KY

Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Marion

Marion News Flash
Marion News Flash
 2 days ago
(MARION, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Marion, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, FiveStar at 110 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to FiveStar at 110 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.31.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:20 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.71.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:20 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

