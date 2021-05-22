newsbreak-logo
Prairie Du Chien, WI

Save up to $1.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Prairie Du Chien

Prairie Du Chien News Alert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8J52_0a894FBU00

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Prairie Du Chien, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 525 S Marquette Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1031St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Prairie Du Chien area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's

525 S Marquette Rd, Prairie Du Chien
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$3.19

Kwik Trip

211 S Marquette Rd, Prairie du Chien
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$3.14

BP

500 N Marquette Rd, Prairie du Chien
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.04

Kwik Trip

1000 S Marquette Rd, Prairie du Chien
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$--

Casey's

34487 Hwy 35 N, Prairie Du Chien
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.44
$3.64
$3.19

BP

1910 S Marquette Rs, Prairie du Chien
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.09

Casey's

1031St St, Marquette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.69
$2.99

Kwik Star

125 Main St, McGregor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

38773 Us-18 S, Prairie du Chien
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Prairie Du Chien, WI
