Save up to $1.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Prairie Du Chien

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Prairie Du Chien, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 525 S Marquette Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1031St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Prairie Du Chien area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 525 S Marquette Rd, Prairie Du Chien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 211 S Marquette Rd, Prairie du Chien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.14

BP 500 N Marquette Rd, Prairie du Chien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.04

Kwik Trip 1000 S Marquette Rd, Prairie du Chien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Casey's 34487 Hwy 35 N, Prairie Du Chien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

BP 1910 S Marquette Rs, Prairie du Chien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Casey's 1031St St, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Kwik Star 125 Main St, McGregor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 38773 Us-18 S, Prairie du Chien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.