Save up to $1.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Prairie Du Chien
(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Prairie Du Chien, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 525 S Marquette Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1031St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Prairie Du Chien area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.44
$3.64
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.