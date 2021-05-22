Save up to $0.91 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Franklin

(FRANKLIN, NH) Depending on where you fill up in Franklin, you could be saving up to $0.91 per gallon on gas.

BJ's at 119 Laconia Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 63 Laconia Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.75.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Franklin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BJ's 119 Laconia Rd, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.24 $ --

Gulf 135 Park St, Northfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.03 $ 3.24 $ --

Shell 63 Laconia Rd, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.33 $ 3.75 $ 2.99

Shell 265 Main St, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ --

Irving 90 Laconia Rd , Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.62 $ 2.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:58 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.