Franklin, NH

Save up to $0.91 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Franklin

Franklin Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oocoX_0a894EIl00

(FRANKLIN, NH) Depending on where you fill up in Franklin, you could be saving up to $0.91 per gallon on gas.

BJ's at 119 Laconia Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 63 Laconia Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.75.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Franklin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BJ's

119 Laconia Rd, Tilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.24
$--

Gulf

135 Park St, Northfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.03
$3.24
$--

Shell

63 Laconia Rd, Tilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.33
$3.75
$2.99

Shell

265 Main St, Tilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.37
$--

Irving

90 Laconia Rd , Tilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.62
$2.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:58 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Franklin Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

