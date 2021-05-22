Save up to $0.91 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Franklin
(FRANKLIN, NH) Depending on where you fill up in Franklin, you could be saving up to $0.91 per gallon on gas.
BJ's at 119 Laconia Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 63 Laconia Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.75.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Franklin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.24
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.03
$3.24
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.33
$3.75
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.62
$2.88
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:58 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.