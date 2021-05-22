newsbreak-logo
Crystal City, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in Crystal City?

Crystal City Digest
Crystal City Digest
 2 days ago
(CRYSTAL CITY, TX) According to Crystal City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1901 N Us-83 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1901 N Us-83, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Crystal City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

1901 N Us-83, Crystal City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$2.79
$2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Crystal City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

