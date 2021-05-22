Where's the cheapest gas in Crystal City?

(CRYSTAL CITY, TX) According to Crystal City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1901 N Us-83 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1901 N Us-83, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Crystal City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 1901 N Us-83, Crystal City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 2.79 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.