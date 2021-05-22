newsbreak-logo
Wickenburg, AZ

Save $0.61 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wickenburg

Wickenburg News Alert
Wickenburg News Alert
 2 days ago
(WICKENBURG, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Wickenburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon.

Maverik at 784 West Wickenburg Way was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Circle K at 104 E Wickenburg Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.16.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Maverik

784 West Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg
card$2.98
$3.08
$3.28
$3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Wickenburg News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

