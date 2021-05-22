Save up to $0.69 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Salida

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Own a piece of historic downtown Turret. This quaint off grid home used to be the Turret post office, and has an official historic designation. Bordered on the south side by a small sliver of National Forest for your picnicking and lounging needs. Hundreds more acres of National Forest are also conveniently located within a mile of your front door. This home is perfect for your private get away, or for the history buff in you. Only 30 minutes from downtown Salida, if you want a break from the privacy, you can enjoy one of the best up and coming small towns in America. Welcome home. Shavano and Monarch Pass, from every room in the house. The home sits on 12 acres and borders BLM and the San Isabel National Forest on the western property line. The large kitchen with island/breakfast bar, alder cabinets, custom granite backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances is open to the living area creating a wonderful space for entertaining. The living room comes complete with a wood-burning fireplace, 28-foot beetle kill tongue and groove ceilings, and windows that seem to rise to the mountain tops. The master suite is your own private sanctuary. The master bath has a unique feature you won’t find every day—its own gas fireplace! A double-sided gas fireplace connects the master to a space that can be utilized as an office, yoga studio, or even a nursery. Topping off the master you have a private walkout to a secluded patio complete with 2 propane fire pits and a built-in stainless steel hot tub. You’ll likely see deer, elk, coyotes, and other abundant wildlife while taking in the Milky Way during an evening soak. The main level guest suite sits off the kitchen with a full bath and patio access giving guests privacy and space found during a luxury vacation. The second level includes a large loft perfect for a game room or library overlooking the great room and opens to a private deck. Two bedrooms, one with direct access to the deck, and a full bath round out the upstairs level. An oversized laundry room comes complete with granite counters, alder cabinets, a utility sink, and plenty of storage. The laundry room connects to the oversized 3-car garage. You won't have issues storing your toys, skis, and vehicles. Don't sit around dreaming... come LIVE! The kitchen, dining, family room are on the main level and the recreation room /craft room is on the lower level of this tri-level home that sits on the corner of Illinois and Milford. All traditional hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and a major bonus of a huge walkout basement to make into any kind of space! With sprinklers for the grass, maintenance is easy and you can enjoy your back patio views of "S" mountain. A rocks throw to the Salida Middle School and tennis courts. IN THE COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS: According to the assessor's website, there is a 2025 square foot building and a 888 square foot office space. This amount of commercial land is highly coveted and can be used for anything you'd like it to be. With C-1 zoning you can put up to 14 units with county and city approval. There have been 2 City of Salida water taps paid for, 1 City of Salida sewer tap paid for and both are included with the sale of the property in case you would like to subdivide. Keep the existing domestic well in place for irrigation. Skies the limit, possibilities are endless and this could quite possibly be your next adventure! So much opportunity to dream wildly and be creative. OR you can live/work just steps from each other which is a rare opportunity. Please see our virtual tour. *Business not included. This place has it all: southern facing, fireplace, teak wood floors, in-floor heat, on-demand hot water system, alder cabinets, "California Closets" in bedrooms, additional upgrades include an on-demand hot water system. Even the garage has extras: sealed floor with a central drain, utility sink. No stairs here - not even into the garage! This well designed three bedroom two bath condo with an open floor plan allowing you to view the fireplace from the kitchen, dining, and living areas. This property includes a storage unit #19, for your seasonal items. Easy living as the homeowners association takes care of exterior maintenance, landscaping, and snow removal. Schedule an appointment today! "No Short Term Rentals Allowed." Live the Salida dream!!!