newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richfield, UT

Here’s the cheapest gas in Richfield Saturday

Posted by 
Richfield Journal
Richfield Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EiNxP_0a89485e00

(RICHFIELD, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Richfield area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 295 S. Main. Regular there was listed at $3.38 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.94 at Flying J at 35 E Flying J Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Richfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.43 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik

295 S. Main, Richfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.38
$3.47
$3.67
$3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Richfield Journal

Richfield Journal

Richfield, UT
8
Followers
32
Post
462
Views
ABOUT

With Richfield Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Richfield, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Maverik#Gallon#Flying#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related