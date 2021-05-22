Here’s the cheapest gas in Richfield Saturday

(RICHFIELD, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Richfield area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 295 S. Main. Regular there was listed at $3.38 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.94 at Flying J at 35 E Flying J Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Richfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.43 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 295 S. Main, Richfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ 3.47 $ 3.67 $ 3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.