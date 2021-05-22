newsbreak-logo
Nebraska City, NE

This is the cheapest gas in Nebraska City right now

Nebraska City Post
Nebraska City Post
 2 days ago
(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Nebraska City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.95 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 1321 Central Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Sapp Bros at 2496 210Th Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Nebraska City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

