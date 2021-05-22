Here’s the cheapest gas in Wellston Saturday
(WELLSTON, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wellston area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 5 N Pennsylvania Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Speedway at 1219 Pennsylvania Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wellston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.49
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.07
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:22 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.