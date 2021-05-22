Here’s the cheapest gas in Wellston Saturday

(WELLSTON, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wellston area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 5 N Pennsylvania Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Speedway at 1219 Pennsylvania Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wellston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 1219 Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Marathon 2256 Honey Suckle Ln, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:22 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.