newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellston, OH

Here’s the cheapest gas in Wellston Saturday

Posted by 
Wellston Today
Wellston Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c374E_0a8945RT00

(WELLSTON, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wellston area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 5 N Pennsylvania Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Speedway at 1219 Pennsylvania Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wellston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway

1219 Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.49
$3.14

Marathon

2256 Honey Suckle Ln, Wellston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:22 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wellston Today

Wellston Today

Wellston, OH
10
Followers
35
Post
616
Views
ABOUT

With Wellston Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Wellston, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Bp#Speedway#Gallon#Savings#Bargain Hunters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Press: Get orange jumpsuit ready: extra large

There’s no list of requirements for becoming Republican leader of the U.S. House or Senate. If there were, being smart is clearly not one of them. Look at Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell . Ignoring other saner voices in their party — like Liz Cheney , Christine Todd Whitman, Barbara...