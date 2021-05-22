Belfast gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BELFAST, ME) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Belfast area offering savings of $0.87 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 38 Searsport Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Irving at 209 Northport Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.71.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Belfast area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Irving 209 Northport Ave, Belfast

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.27 $ 3.71 $ 2.93

Shell 22 Belmont Ave, Belfast

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.26 $ 3.61 $ 2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.