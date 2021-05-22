newsbreak-logo
Belfast, ME

Belfast gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Belfast Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpP1r_0a8944Yk00

(BELFAST, ME) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Belfast area offering savings of $0.87 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 38 Searsport Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Irving at 209 Northport Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.71.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Belfast area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Irving

209 Northport Ave, Belfast
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.27
$3.71
$2.93

Shell

22 Belmont Ave, Belfast
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.26
$3.61
$2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Belfast, ME
With Belfast Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Gas Stations
