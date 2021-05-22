Belfast gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BELFAST, ME) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Belfast area offering savings of $0.87 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 38 Searsport Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Irving at 209 Northport Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.71.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Belfast area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.27
$3.71
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.26
$3.61
$2.96
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.