Save up to $0.79 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Ruidoso
(RUIDOSO, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Ruidoso area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.79 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casino Apache at 25845 Us-70 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 601 Us-70 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.74.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.74
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.