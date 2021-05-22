newsbreak-logo
Ruidoso, NM

Save up to $0.79 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Ruidoso

Ruidoso Post
 2 days ago
(RUIDOSO, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Ruidoso area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.79 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casino Apache at 25845 Us-70 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 601 Us-70 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.74.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casino Apache

25845 Us-70, Mescalero
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.15

Diamond Shamrock

1901 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Shell

420 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29

Conoco

400 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29

Valero

311 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29

Valero

127 Us-70 E, Ruidoso Downs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29

Shamrock

26151 Us-70, Ruidoso Downs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29

Circle K

601 Us-70 E, Ruidoso Downs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.74
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ruidoso, NM
