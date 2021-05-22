Marathon gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MARATHON, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marathon area offering savings of $0.79 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Blue Marlin Food Store at 11001 Overseas Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1415 Overseas Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.58.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:15 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Blue Marlin Food Store 11001 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Shell 13100 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.16 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Mobil 13155 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Chevron 13847 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Tom Thumb 5515 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:15 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.