Marathon, FL

Marathon gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Marathon Updates
Marathon Updates
 2 days ago
(MARATHON, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marathon area offering savings of $0.79 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Blue Marlin Food Store at 11001 Overseas Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1415 Overseas Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.58.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:15 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Blue Marlin Food Store

11001 Overseas Hwy, Marathon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.15
$3.39
$2.89

Shell

13100 Overseas Hwy, Marathon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.16
$3.49
$2.99

Mobil

13155 Overseas Hwy, Marathon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.49
$2.89

Chevron

13847 Overseas Hwy, Marathon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$2.89

Tom Thumb

5515 Overseas Hwy, Marathon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:15 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Marathon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Marathon, FL
