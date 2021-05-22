Marathon gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(MARATHON, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marathon area offering savings of $0.79 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Blue Marlin Food Store at 11001 Overseas Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1415 Overseas Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.58.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:15 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.15
$3.39
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.16
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.49
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$3.12
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:15 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.