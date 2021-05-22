This is the cheapest gas in Belle Plaine right now

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) According to Belle Plaine gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on gas.

Coborn's at 1010 E Enterprise Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.33 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 104 Aspen Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.53.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:26 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Coborn's 1010 E Enterprise Dr, Belle Plaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 104 Aspen Ln, Belle Plaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.