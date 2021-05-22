newsbreak-logo
Belle Plaine, MN

This is the cheapest gas in Belle Plaine right now

Belle Plaine News Flash
 2 days ago
(BELLE PLAINE, MN) According to Belle Plaine gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on gas.

Coborn's at 1010 E Enterprise Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.33 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 104 Aspen Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.53.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:26 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Coborn's

1010 E Enterprise Dr, Belle Plaine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.09

Kwik Trip

104 Aspen Ln, Belle Plaine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.53
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Belle Plaine, MN
With Belle Plaine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

