Litchfield, IL

Litchfield gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.72 per gallon

Litchfield News Beat
 2 days ago
(LITCHFIELD, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Litchfield, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mr. Fuel at 4 Corvette Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1205 W Union Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Litchfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mr. Fuel

4 Corvette Dr, Litchfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.49
$3.74
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:28 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Litchfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

