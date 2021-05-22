Litchfield gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.72 per gallon

(LITCHFIELD, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Litchfield, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mr. Fuel at 4 Corvette Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1205 W Union Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Litchfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mr. Fuel 4 Corvette Dr, Litchfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.49 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:28 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.