Rockdale, TX

Save $0.52 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Rockdale

Rockdale Post
 2 days ago
(ROCKDALE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Rockdale area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 715 W Us-79 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1020 E Cameron Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:34 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.75.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rockdale, TX
With Rockdale Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

City
Rockdale, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
