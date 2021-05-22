newsbreak-logo
Breckenridge, TX

Breckenridge gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Breckenridge News Watch
Breckenridge News Watch
 2 days ago
(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Breckenridge, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 3800 W Walker St. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Alon at 3074 W Walker St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:34 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Breckenridge News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

