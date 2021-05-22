Dublin gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(DUBLIN, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Dublin area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alon at 18974 S Us-377 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Alon at 18974 S Us-377, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dublin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.