Monahans gas at $2.97 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MONAHANS, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Monahans area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pilot at 101 S Sl-464. Regular there was listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Chevron at 310 S Main Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Monahans area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot 101 S Sl-464, Monahans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.4 $ 3.69 $ --

Pilot Travel Center 4840 E Ih-20, Monahans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.38 $ 3.7 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.