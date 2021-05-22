Monahans gas at $2.97 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(MONAHANS, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Monahans area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pilot at 101 S Sl-464. Regular there was listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Chevron at 310 S Main Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Monahans area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.4
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.38
$3.7
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.