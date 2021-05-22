newsbreak-logo
Monahans, TX

Monahans gas at $2.97 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Monahans News Beat
Monahans News Beat
 2 days ago
(MONAHANS, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Monahans area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pilot at 101 S Sl-464. Regular there was listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Chevron at 310 S Main Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Monahans area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot

101 S Sl-464, Monahans
Pilot Travel Center

4840 E Ih-20, Monahans
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

