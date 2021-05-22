La Liga Title Win Proves Barcelona Selling Luis Suarez Is Strangest Transfer Decision

Luis Suarez winning La Liga with Atletico Madrid just proved how bad Barcelona's decision to let him leave at the beginning of the season was. The player actually looked set to leave on a free to Juventus, having reportedly been told by Barcelona's incoming boss Ronald Koeman that he was not wanted. It was only after the deal to Juve fell through - and Barca realised their star striker joining Atletico for no money was a terrible look - that they hastily agreed a minimal fee, based on set targets.