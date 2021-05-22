newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

La Liga Title Win Proves Barcelona Selling Luis Suarez Is Strangest Transfer Decision

By Alex Reid
Posted by 
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 2 days ago

Luis Suarez winning La Liga with Atletico Madrid just proved how bad Barcelona's decision to let him leave at the beginning of the season was. The player actually looked set to leave on a free to Juventus, having reportedly been told by Barcelona's incoming boss Ronald Koeman that he was not wanted. It was only after the deal to Juve fell through - and Barca realised their star striker joining Atletico for no money was a terrible look - that they hastily agreed a minimal fee, based on set targets.

www.sportbible.com
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow SPORTbible for the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. With up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest football, UFC and boxing stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Luis Suarez
Person
Diego Simeone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Atletico Madrid#Juventus#Catalan#Real Valladolid#Real Beat Villarreal#Laliga Champions#Premier Sports#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
News Break
Instagram
Related
Soccerfutaa.com

Memphis Depay on the brink of joining Barcelona

Dutch international Memphis Depay is on the brink of joining Laliga giants FC Barcelona. Depay was strongly linked with a move to Camp Nou last summer but a deal didn’t materialize despite Barca manager Ronald Koeman admitting that he wanted the player to boost his attack. The deal though is...
Soccerfutaa.com

Gerard Pique to Luis Suarez: "You are alright fat man, do not mess with me"

Luis Suarez returned to Camp Nou for the first time since his departure on Saturday afternoon, when Atletico Madrid faced Barcelona in a crucial La Liga match. As is typical for the Uruguayan, he was up for the challenge, playing with his normal vigor and competitiveness. He went down a little better than the incident deserved after a collision with Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Luis Suarez-inspired Atletico Madrid rally to beat Osasuna

Atletico Madrid faced Osasuna this evening in another crucial match in their bid to win La Liga. Los Rojiblancos secured a titanic, if nervy, victory over Real Sociedad midweek, and were seeking to continue to build their title charge with another win at the Wanda Metropolitano against the men from Pamplona, and they did just that, albeit in dramatic fashion.
UEFAfootball-espana.net

Today’s Spanish Papers: La Liga title race faces the penultimate weekend and Barcelona Femeni take on Chelsea in the Champions League final

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English. LA LIGA: First Match Ball - Atletico Madrid will be crowned as La Liga champions if they beat Osasuna and Real Madrid draw or lose against Athletic Bilbao this weekend. If they both win, or Atletico Madrid lose, the title race will go to the final weekend of the season.
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Diego Simeone hails match winner Luis Suarez after key Osasuna win

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was full of praise for Luis Suarez as the Uruguayan netted a late winner in their 2-1 victory over Osasuna. Suarez has been a revelation at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano following his summer move from Barcelona but his goal on the penultimate weekend of the campaign is his most important strike yet.
UEFACNN

Euro football roundup: Atlético Madrid closes in on La Liga title with dramatic comeback

(CNN) — Atlético Madrid completed a stunning late comeback against Osasuna to move within touching distance of a first La Liga title since 2014. Diego Simeone's side was trailing 1-0 going into the game's closing stages after Ante Budimir had given Osasuna the lead, but two goals in the final eight minutes turned the match on its head and ensured Atleti's fate remains in its own hands going into the final game of the season.
SoccerTribal Football

Atletico Madrid matchwinner Luis Suarez: Title now in our hands

Atletico Madrid ace Luis Suarez was proud to prove the matchwinner for victory over Osasuna on Sunday. The veteran striker scored perhaps the most important goal of Atletico's campaign so far to complete the comeback against Osasuna on Sunday. Los Rojiblancos had fallen behind in the encounter, with Real Madrid going above them in the table until Suarez's strike two minutes from time.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

What went wrong for Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League final?

Chelsea’s bid to win the Women’s Champions League for the first time in the club’s history ended in a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona in Sunday’s final. Emma Hayes’ side looked to be on course to make history, and were the first English side to reach the final since Arsenal won the competition back in 2007.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

John Barnes supports Liverpool re-signing former striker Luis Suarez in summer

John Barnes has claimed that former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez would be an “ideal” summer signing for Jurgen Klopp‘s team if he arrived for free. Barnes claimed that Liverpool fans would “absolutely love” to have the Uruguayan back at Anfield, adding that Suarez’s good character and professionalism would make him a good addition to the squad.
Soccer101greatgoals.com

What Marc-Andre ter Stegen said to Luis Suarez during Atletico’s pivotal draw with Barcelona, Simeone refuses to watch title challengers

Atletico Madrid were able to hold on to a valuable point at the Camp Nou yesterday in the 0-0 draw with Barcelona. The point means that Atletico do hand control of the title race to Real Madrid. The current La Liga champions are three points behind their city rivals and play Sevilla today who themselves sit 7 points from the top with the game in hand.