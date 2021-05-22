newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton, NC

Here’s the cheapest gas in Denton Saturday

Posted by 
Denton Dispatch
Denton Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0a893qIO00

(DENTON, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Denton area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

CITGO at 18501 Nc-109 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 18501 Nc-109 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:09 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:09 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Denton Dispatch

Denton Dispatch

Denton, NC
10
Followers
32
Post
435
Views
ABOUT

With Denton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Citgo#Citgo#Gas Change#Gallon#Bargain Hunters#Selling#Savings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related