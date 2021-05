Dozier goes on the 7-day IL for concussion symptoms. Third baseman/outfielder Hunter Dozier was placed on the 7-day Injured List for concussion symptoms following the victory in the first game of their doubleheader against the White Sox. Dozier had a nasty collision with White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu when Dozier popped out to catcher Yasmani Grandal. Both players exited the game with injury. Dozier was reported to have suffered a quad contusion and neck discomfort. Abreu suffered a facial contusion and laceration as well as bruised left knee. To replace Dozier, the Royals called up third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez. The 26-year old was hitting .306/.342/.444 in 38 plate appearances for Triple-A Omaha. In parts of two seasons with the Royals, he has hit .244/.308/.329 in 91 plate appearances. Dozier went hitless in his only plate appearance on Friday, and continues to be mired in a major slump. He has gone hitless in 31 consecutive at-bats and is hitting .139/.202/.339 with 5 home runs.