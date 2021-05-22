Mineral gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.72 per gallon

(MINERAL, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Mineral area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 101 E 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 450 East Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.71.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:07 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 450 East Main St, Louisa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.71 $ 2.99

Sheetz 216 E Main St, Louisa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Shell 305 W Main St, Louisa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:07 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.