Charlevoix, MI

Here’s the cheapest gas in Charlevoix Saturday

Posted by 
Charlevoix Daily
Charlevoix Daily
 2 days ago
(CHARLEVOIX, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Charlevoix, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1308 Bridge St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Krist at 12969 Us-31 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.74.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:24 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Charlevoix, MI
ABOUT

With Charlevoix Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

