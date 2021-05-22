Here’s the cheapest gas in Charlevoix Saturday

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Charlevoix, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1308 Bridge St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Krist at 12969 Us-31 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.74.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:24 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.