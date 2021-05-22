newsbreak-logo
Omak, WA

Omak gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.17 per gallon

Omak Updates
Omak Updates
 2 days ago
(OMAK, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Omak area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Omak Travel Plaza at 800 E Riverside Dr . Regular there was listed at $3.32 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Omak Travel Plaza at 800 E Riverside Dr , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.34.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

