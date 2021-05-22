newsbreak-logo
Here’s the cheapest gas in York Saturday

York Dispatch
York Dispatch
 2 days ago
(YORK, NE) Depending on where you fill up in York, you could be saving up to $1.22 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pump & Pantry at 3901 S Lincoln Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 4700 S Lincoln Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.71.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.95.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell

3711 S Lincoln Ave, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

York Dispatch

York Dispatch

ABOUT

With York Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

