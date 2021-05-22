Man convicted of leaving son in hot car denied new trial
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — The judge who presided over the 2016 murder trial of a man convicted of leaving his son inside a hot car has denied his motion for a new trial. Cobb County Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark's ruling, issued Thursday, was not surprising. Had she granted the motion, she would have had to admit to key errors on her part in the case involving Justin Ross Harris, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.www.middletownpress.com