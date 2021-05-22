newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Magneto Hears Voices in His Head in Mutant Force #1 [Preview]

By Jude Terror
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNormally, if you do what the voices in your head tell you to do, you've probably gone crazy and you may be a psycho murderer. But what if the voice in your head is coming from your long-dead telepathic friend? Okay, we get that's not making it sound much better. But in this case, in this preview of Heroes Reborn: Magneto and the Mutant Force #1, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, it's Magneto hearing the voices, and the voices are coming from Charles Xavier. So that's legit, right? Well, here's hoping. Check out the preview below.

bleedingcool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutants#The Voices#Marvel Comics#Heroes Reborn#Earth#Magneto Hears Voices#The Mutant Force#Var#Heroes Reborn Magneto#Hope#Hearing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Related
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Flatulence in the Belly of the Beast in Wonder Woman #772 [Preview]

In this preview of Wonder Woman #772, the titular Wonder Woman comes up against her greatest challenge ever: snake flatulence. Yes, trapped inside the stomach of the serpent Nidhogg, Wonder Woman must withstand the foul beast's gasses. Luckily, Diana is made of stronger stuff than Norse weaklings like Thor! Check out the preview below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The End is Near in American Vampire 1976 #8 [Preview]

AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #8 (OF 10) 0321DC032 – AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #8 (OF 10) CVR B DANI CARD STOCK VAR (MR) – $4.99. Cut to their core by an act of unspeakable betrayal, the team must think fast to regroup and recover—but with two of their lives hanging by a thread and a third taken captive to be sacrificed to the Beast, hope and practical solutions are in short supply. As a demon army prepares to rise from the earth on the eve of America's bicentennial celebration, an old friend of the VMS steps in to assist and Gus gets a chance to rewrite his grim fate. In the end, their efforts will all hinge on Skinner Sweet's final decision to either retreat and preserve what's left of his limited life, or to face his fear of death and risk it all for Pearl and the future of humanity.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

A Utility Belt Shocker in Batman Urban Legends #3 [Preview]

Batman Urban Legends #3 hits stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, but you don't have to wait until then to read the most shocking moment the eight-dollar comic contains. In this preview of the issue, we learn what secrets Batman has been hiding in his utility belt… and you won't believe what he's got in there! Check out the preview below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Magneto Exposed in Planet-Sized X-Men #1 Improbable Preview

Planet-Sized X-Men #1 will the crown jewel of the next X-Men crossover event, The Hellfire Gala, in which the events of a single night will be stretched out across twelve issues, perhaps the most blatant abuse of decompressed storytelling at Marvel since "The Great One" Brian Bendis wrote an entire six-issue story arc that consisted of Spider-Man eating a single bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

That's Showbiz in Mister Miracle The Source of Freedom #1 [Preview]

A new Mister Miracle series, starring Shilo Norman, hits stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, by Brandon Easton and Fico Ossio. And if that creative team wasn't a good enough reason to check this one out on its own — and it should be, for the record — DC gives us a full scene of the titular Mister Miracle performing a death-defying stunt live on camera in this preview of Mister Miracle The Source of Freedom #1.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

No Fury Like a Fanboy Scorned in Batman Superman #18 [Preview]

Batman Superman #18 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview of the issue, we find our titular heroes at the mercy of Auteur.io, an artificial intelligence turned jilted fanboy. But just because Auteur.io has the power to play out all his comic book fantasy booking doesn't mean he should be allowed to. You think any no-talent hack can get a job as a comic book writer? You know what? Don't answer that. Just check out the preview below.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Kamala Khan's New Origin – Heroes Reborn Young Squadron #1 [Preview]

Marvel's latest super-mega-crossover event, Heroes Reborn, may be halfway over, but that doesn't mean there isn't still room to throw some origin stories in there that will no longer matter when everything is reset back to normal by this time next month. And so, in this preview of Heroes Reborn Young Squadron #1, we find Kamala Khan imbued with new powers after stealing some Utopian art from a museum. Sure, that circlet may come with great powers (and great responsibility?)… but does it have non-fungible tokens? Check out the preview below.
ComicsInside Pulse

Marvel Comics & August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers: Marvel Voices Celebrates The Houses Of Ideas’ Greatest Asian Super-Heroes & Creators!

Marvel Comics and August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers follows. Marvel Voices Celebrates The Houses Of Ideas’ Greatest Asian Super-Heroes and Creators!. Solicitation and cover below. MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY #1. GENE LUEN YANG, CHRISTINA STRAIN, GREG PAK, MAURENE GOO & MORE! (W) Marcus To, Jason Loo, Creees Lee, Lynne Yoshii and more!...
ComicsInside Pulse

Marvel Comics & August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers: All-New All-Different Darkhawk Reborn For 30th Anniversary From White-Hot Writer Of Image Comics’ Radiant Black! Plus Preview!

Marvel Comics and August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers follows. All-New All-Different Reborn For 30th Anniversary From White-Hot Writer Of Image Comics’ Radiant Black!. Kyle Higgins and Juanan Ramírez usher in a new Super Hero to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Darkhawk. Coming hot on the heels of the critically acclaimed one-shot,...