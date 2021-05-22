newsbreak-logo
Grantsville, UT

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Grantsville

Posted by 
Grantsville Times
Grantsville Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IKg1i_0a893HqJ00

(GRANTSVILLE, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Grantsville, you could be saving up to $0.63 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 825 East Main Street. Regular there was listed at $3.26 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Quick Stop at 230 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.27.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik

825 East Main Street, Grantsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$3.36
$3.56
$3.48

Sinclair

6 E Main St, Grantsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.59
$3.79
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Grantsville Times

Grantsville Times

Grantsville, UT
7
Followers
35
Post
435
Views
ABOUT

With Grantsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

