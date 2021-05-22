newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, MO

This is the cheapest gas in Odessa right now

Posted by 
Odessa News Beat
Odessa News Beat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0a8939rk00

(ODESSA, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Odessa area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 104 N Second St. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Riders at 404 N 2Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:29 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.64 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

309 S 2Nd St, Odessa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.87
$3.12
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Odessa News Beat

Odessa News Beat

Odessa, MO
8
Followers
33
Post
413
Views
ABOUT

With Odessa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bargain Hunters#Gas Change#Gallon#Savings#Riders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Press: Get orange jumpsuit ready: extra large

There’s no list of requirements for becoming Republican leader of the U.S. House or Senate. If there were, being smart is clearly not one of them. Look at Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell . Ignoring other saner voices in their party — like Liz Cheney , Christine Todd Whitman, Barbara...