This is the cheapest gas in Odessa right now

(ODESSA, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Odessa area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 104 N Second St. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Riders at 404 N 2Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:29 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.64 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 309 S 2Nd St, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.