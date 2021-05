The response to the concerns expressed via our letters, comments and chat remarks to the Summit School District Board of Education about the new equity policy was appalling and chilling. During the six-hour meeting last week, one board member was especially condescending, dismissing our comments as irrelevant since this had already been voted on once before and passed and the vote at hand was on an amended policy. He ignored the obvious, that there are more parents and taxpayers aware and enraged by the policy than at the first reading. Why? Because this policy serves to divide us, not unite us — the exact opposite of what they claim.