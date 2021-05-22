newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Hunger Remake Will Update Tony Scott's Vampire Classic at Warner Bros.

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros announced that they will be sinking their teeth into a remake of The Hunger, an 80's erotic vampire cult classic starring the late singer, David Bowie. The original erotic tale of the undead, which was directed by Tony Scott, co-starred Susan Sarandon and Catherine Deneuve, was released in 1983 and became an instant cult classic due to its lavish, stylized appearance in a time when Gothic fashion and lifestyles were just starting to come to the fore. The movie was based on a Whitley Strieber novel of the same name, although it was a very loose adaptation.

movieweb.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Tony Scott
Person
Whitley Strieber
Person
Catherine Deneuve
Person
David Bowie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hunger#Vampire#American Horror Story#Horror Inspiration#Series Production#Gothic#Pet Sematary#Remake#Adaptation#Co Starred Susan Sarandon#Blood Sucking Fiends#True Blood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesHollywood News

‘True Romance’ is getting a rather marvellous 4K restoration release in July

Here is some news I meant to post on Friday night but time just got the better of me. Arrow has revealed that they are set to release a special edition True Romance Blu-ray in July. This looks absolutely gorgeous and I’ve already put mine on pre-order. The release is packed with bonus goodies and there are various versions of the box-art depending on where you order yours from. Of course, there is a limited edition deluxe steel book version for the die-hards out there which will set you back the best part of £40. Full details below.
Moviesdeltanews.tv

Angela Robinson in talks to direct The Hunger remake

Angela Robinson is set to direct a remake of 'The Hunger'. The 50-year-old filmmaker is in talks to helm a new adaptation of the steamy vampire story that was originally brought to the big screen by Tony Scott in 1983. Jessica Sharzer will write the script and the film is...
Movieswearecult.rocks

‘True Romance’ comes to 4K UHD Blu-ray!

❉ Arrow present the 1990s cult classic, restored in 4K with liner notes by We Are Cult’s Nick Clement. In 1993, action movie supremo Tony Scott teamed up with a hot new screenwriter named Quentin Tarantino to bring True Romance to the screen, one of the most beloved and widely-quoted films of the decade.
Moviesiconvsicon.com

Four Fan-Favorite IFC Films Titles Make Their Blu-ray Debuts June 2021!

From a father-son drama breaking abusive cycles, to a horror film following a mourning wife and an unborn child, to a thriller following a family living in the remote wilderness, and a biographical film on singer David Bowie’s creation of his alter ego Ziggy Stardust, Shout! Factory, in conjunction with IFC Films, brings something for all movie lovers this June. Embattled will be released on Blu-ray and DVD June 1, 2021, Kindred June 15, 2021, Hunter Hunter June 22, 2021, and Stardust on June 29, 2021. Fans of these films can pre-order their copies now on ShoutFactory.com.
MoviesPosted by
E! News

See Julianne Moore Begin to Unravel in Haunting Lisey's Story Trailer

Watch: Julianne Moore Reveals Her Costars' Secrets!. On Tuesday, May 11, Apple TV+ released the first trailer for their new thriller, Lisey's Story. In the bone-chilling first look at the series, which is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, unsettling memories from widow Lisey Landon's (Julianne Moore) marriage to author Scott Landon (Clive Owen) begin to resurface.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Did Netflix Ban Depp From Starring in Burton’s Addams Family Series?

Johnny Depp has had a tough run in the public eye lately, and it may be possible that his career is in even bigger danger than fans suspected. If you have been following the recent Johnny Depp saga, you likely know that this all stems from ongoing allegations from Depp’s now ex-wife Amber Heard.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Lisey’s Story’ Trailer: Pablo Larraín Directs Julianne Moore in Apple’s Brooding Stephen King Thriller

The haunting first trailer has arrived for “Lisey’s Story,” Apple TV+’s upcoming eight-episode limited series directed by “Jackie” and “No” filmmaker Pablo Larraín. Debuting its first two episodes on the platform on June 4, the marital thriller stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. In a rare creative step, each episode of the series was personally written by Stephen King, whose source book “Lisey’s Story” was published in October 2006 and won the 2006 Bram Stoker Award for Best Novel.
Theater & Danceimdb.com

‘A Knight’s Tale’ Director Reveals Heath Ledger Came Up with David Bowie Dance Idea Himself

Heath Ledger’s medieval comedy classic “A Knight’s Tale” is officially 20 years old as of May 11, 2021. Vulture marked the occasion by discussing the movie’s memorable David Bowie dance sequence with writer-director Brian Helgeland and cast member Shannyn Sossamon. It turns out the scene had been planned and rehearsed using Kc and the Sunshine Band’s “Get Down Tonight,” but Ledger much preferred David Bowie’s “Golden Years.”
MoviesMovieMaker

How Top Gun Director Tony Scott Got Fired Three Times From the Tom Cruise Blockbuster

Top Gun was released 35 years ago this week, but not without plenty of dog fights between director Tony Scott and Paramount Studios. Scott, who died in 2012, recounted for a Top Gun DVD commentary about a decade earlier that he was fired three times from the film, which would eventually become a runaway hit that turned Tom Cruise into an action star. The film, about fighter pilots training at the U.S. Navy’s Fighter Weapons School at Naval Station Miramar in San Diego, premiered in New York City on May 12, 1986, and a sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, will come out later this year after several pandemic-related delays.
MoviesPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

35 Years Ago: How ‘Star Wars on Earth’ Became ‘Top Gun’

When Jerry Bruckheimer was casually flipping through California magazine in 1983, he was suddenly struck by an image. “It was a picture of this helmet with a visor down and a plane reflected in the visor,” the producer recalled in the book Blockbuster. “And then two airplanes beside the helmet and the guy’s in a cockpit.” Staring at the page, Bruckheimer couldn’t escape one thought: “It looked like Star Wars on Earth.”
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Warner Bros. Announces Blu-ray Details For Godzilla vs. Kong

Warner Bros. Announces Blu-ray Details For Godzilla vs. Kong. A little over a month after its premiere in theaters and on HBO Max, Godzilla vs. Kong is getting ready to smash its way onto home video. Legendary and Warner Bros. have revealed plans to release the movie on 4K UHD and standard Blu-ray on June 15.
Moviesarcamax.com

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
TV SeriesEmpire

First Look At Joseph Gordon-Levitt's New Comedy Series Mr. Corman

It's been a while since Joseph Gordon-Levitt was the star of a TV series, the medium that helped launch his career. He's returned on his own terms, creating, directing and starring in Mr. Corman for Apple TV+. The first image of Gordon-Levitt as the title character is lurking lower down the page.
MoviesGamespot

Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, And The Venture Bros Movies Are Coming

Adult Swim has greenlit and will be producing three new movies based on its original hit series Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, and The Venture Bros. According to a release, the movies will be released globally on Blu-ray and DVD and on TVOD (transactional video on demand) services for a 90-day exclusive window, followed by premieres on HBO Max and Adult Swim. No release dates for any of the films have been announced.