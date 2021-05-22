The Hunger Remake Will Update Tony Scott's Vampire Classic at Warner Bros.

Here is some news I meant to post on Friday night but time just got the better of me. Arrow has revealed that they are set to release a special edition True Romance Blu-ray in July. This looks absolutely gorgeous and I’ve already put mine on pre-order. The release is packed with bonus goodies and there are various versions of the box-art depending on where you order yours from. Of course, there is a limited edition deluxe steel book version for the die-hards out there which will set you back the best part of £40. Full details below.