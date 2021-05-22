The Hunger Remake Will Update Tony Scott's Vampire Classic at Warner Bros.
Warner Bros announced that they will be sinking their teeth into a remake of The Hunger, an 80's erotic vampire cult classic starring the late singer, David Bowie. The original erotic tale of the undead, which was directed by Tony Scott, co-starred Susan Sarandon and Catherine Deneuve, was released in 1983 and became an instant cult classic due to its lavish, stylized appearance in a time when Gothic fashion and lifestyles were just starting to come to the fore. The movie was based on a Whitley Strieber novel of the same name, although it was a very loose adaptation.movieweb.com