newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokémon TCG Releases Inteleon VMAX League Battle Deck

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokémon TCG has released a new product: the Inteleon VMAX League Battle Deck. Here is all of the information that players and collectors need to know about this new product. The official Pokémon TCG announcement described the Inteleon VMAX League Battle Deck as such:. The Secret Agent Pokémon lurks...

bleedingcool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Card#Pok Mon Trading Card Game#The League#Black Star Promos#The Sword Shield#50 192#Pok Mon Vmax#Vmax League#Pok Mon Tcg Players#Releases#Feature#Premium Foil Cards#Power Cards#Guide#Star#Alternate Art#Clash Expansion#Skilled Trainers#Corners#Collectors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

What's the Difference Between The Single & Bundle Pokémon TCG Decks?

Theme decks are gone and V Battle Decks are in. The Pokémon TCG introduced a new product earlier this year that began with Blastoise and Vensusaur V decks and now continues with Gardevoir and Victini V decks. These decks are released in pairs and come in two forms. One form is separate decks, if you want to buy just the Gardevoir or just the Victini, while the other form is the V Battle Deck: Victini vs. Gardevoir. The same was true of the Blastoise and Venusaur V Battle Decks earlier this year. Let's break down the difference between the two kinds of products and what collectors can get out of these.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Full Art Trainers of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 1

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art Trainer Supporter cards.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Towering Perfection & Sky Stream Are Next Japanese Pokémon TCG Sets

With Eevee Heroes releasing just nine days from now for Japanese-language Pokémon TCG fans, the card-collecting community is already speculating on the next two sets which will release on July 9th, 2021: Towering Perfection and Sky Stream. Here's everything we know about these upcoming sets. These two sets, like April's...
Economybleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Debuts Japan-Exclusive Post Office Promo Cards

Japan has announced a series of Pokémon TCG promo cards exclusive to Japanese post offices. Here are the full details on these cards, which feature Pikachu and Cramorant, as well as where they can (and cannot) be found. Japan Post has teamed up with the Pokémon TCG for this product,...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Preview More Pokémon TCG Eevee Heroes Cards Ahead Of Release

While the card collecting community is currently in an uproar about the halt of Pokémon TCG and sports cards at big box stores, those actually making the cards press on. (My take on the crisis: this too shall pass; head to local game shops; yours doesn't have them, hit up another — cards are more difficult to get but are absolutely attainable.) Over in Japan, the frenzy over Pokémon cards is expected to reach a new soaring height with the release of the new expansion Eevee Heroes, which happens in just twelve days on May 28th. As we get closer to the date of this set, which is unconfirmed but speculated to be the basis of the planned Sword & Shield expansion set to be released for English-language collectors in August 2021, more artwork is leaking. Let's take a look at some of the V and VMAX card from the set showcasing Eeveelutions.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

A Holographic History Of The Pokémon TCG: Galaxy Foil

Over the years, the Pokémon TCG has featured many different patterns used on their holographic cards. Some patterns lasted for years, while others had short stays, making them markers for their short time in the franchise. In this second installment of A Holographic History of the Pokémon TCG, let's take a look back at the longest-running holographic pattern used in its sets: the galaxy foil.
NFLhypebeast.com

Target Is Putting an End to the Sale of Pokémon TCG

Target is officially putting an end to the sale of Pokémon TCG in its locations in the United States. Effective this Friday, the sale of Pokémon along with NFL, NBA and MLB cards will all be suspended for sale. The Pokémon frenzy has caused quite a stir as fans and...
Video GamesICV2

NEW TCG 'METAZOO'

The new TCG MetaZoo is making a splash in the aftermarket following an initial Kickstarter project. The Kickstarter successfully funded at $18,249 with 255 backers ($71 per backer) on August 30, 2020. With small quantities in circulation, the ravenous TCG customer base of 2020 into 2021, which includes speculators looking...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Swablu Pokémon Cards

In honor of today's Swablu Community Day in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Swablu cards from the Pokémon TCG. This includes both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Swablu picks in the comments below.
HobbiesGeekTyrant

POKEMON TCG Launches Two New V Battle Decks

The Pokémon Company recently released two new V Battle Decks for the Pokémon TCG: Gardevoir V and Victini V. Players can now purchase these decks from retailers around the world, assuming scalpers haven’t snatched them all up. The decks are available separately or as a bundle product that offers both decks to allow two friends to immediately start playing. V Battle Decks are ideal for anyone who has just started learning to play the game (perhaps through Battle Academy).
Video Gameshypefresh.co

Pokémon Go: All about the Pancham Pokémon

Mission Accomplished! ✔ caught 500 Million Fairy Pokémon. From Pokémon Go: Congratulations on completing the Fairy-type Pokémon challenge, Trainers! You can enjoy the following. ⬆️❎🅿️ A 3× Catch XP bonus. 🐼 Pancham appearing in raids. 🦄 Potential to find Shiny Galarian Ponyta. Who’s That Pokémon?. It’s Pancham! 🐼🎋. What do...
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

League of Legends Patch 11.11 - Release Date, PROJECT 2021 Skins

Here's where we'll explain everything that's changing and being added with League of Legends Patch 11.11. As we head into May, League's Patch 11.11 is now making its way to the PBE for testing. A look at its patch notes reveals its release date alongside the addition of new PROJECT 2021 skins and more.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Warzone M.O.A.B Battle Pass bundle: Cosmetics, price, release date

The Call of Duty: Warzone store has been updated with the latest cosmetics, but many players have been drawn towards the M.O.A.B Battle Pass bundle. Here’s everything we know about the “Mother of all bundles” and when you can purchase it. The M.O.A.B Battle Pass bundle appeared on the Call...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Raichu Holo & Pikachu Card Will Be In Pokémon TCG: Eevee Heroes

Pokémon TCG's setlist for the upcoming Eevee Heroes expansion has been released. We now know that this Japanese-language set will include the franchise's most popular Pokémon, Pikachu, as well as Raichu, which will receive a holographic card for the first time during the Sword & Shield era. You can take a look at these two stellar cards below.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Release Date May Be Announced Next Month

The Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release date may be announced next month, according to rumors circulating online. KeliosFR, who proved to be extremely reliable regarding Pokémon leaks, confirming the two remakes and showing footage before the official announcement, revealed that a new Pokémon Presents will be aired in early June, confirming the release date of the two remakes and of Pokémon UNITE, among other things.